Nigeria: Buhari Mourns Soccer Legend Pele

Edson Arantes do Nascimento better known as Pele (file photo).
29 December 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

Pele died on Thursday at 82.

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined world leaders in expressing grief over the death of Brazilian soccer legend, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, popularly known as Pele, who died on Thursday.

The world's greatest-ever football player succumbed to death after suffering a debilitating bout of cancer.

He was 82, at the time of his passing on Thursday at the Albert Einstein Jewish Hospital, Sao Paulo.

He won three World Cups and scored over 1,281 goals, becoming the original football icon in a long career for which he was named the "Player of the Century" in the year 2000.

Mr Buhari in a tribute to the football legend on behalf of all Nigerians said:

"May he rest in peace. He led a good life and made a huge contribution to the development of global football in particular and world sport in general.

"He had an enormous generosity of spirit and humility in spite of his greatness as a footballer and sportsman.

"He also built bridges across nations, races and even religions. He was a UN Ambassador of goodwill. Pele is gone but the world will never forget him. RIP. "

