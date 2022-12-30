Nigeria: 2023 - No Going Back in Struggle for Southern President - Akeredolu

Governor Akeredolu says after President Muhammadu Buhari's eight years in office, it should be the turn of the South to produce the next president.

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday, said there will be no going back in the struggle for the election of the next president from the south in 2023.

Mr Akeredolu also urged Nigerians to vote for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, for the position.

The governor said after President Muhammadu Buhari's eight years in office, it should be the turn of the South to produce the next president for another eight years.

Mr Akeredolu spoke while hosting a former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure.

Mr Amaechi was in Akure for the presentation of staff of office to a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olu Falae, following his coronation as the Olu of Ilu Abo in Akure North Local Government Area.

Mr Akeredolu said no loyalist of the APC can forget the role Mr Amaechi played as director-general of the party's presidential campaign in 2015.

He thanked the former minister for coming to Akure to honour Mr Falae, adding that the monarch had served Nigeria creditably well and the state is proud of him.

"Thank you for coming. Chief Falae has served this country creditably well, and we, in Ondo State, are very proud of him. He left from the bank, he became the Minister of Finance and also served as Secretary to the Government of the Federation. So he has done his best and up till now when he is less busy, he will find time to advise us," Mr Akeredolu said.

Earlier, Mr Amaechi thanked Governor Akeredolu for recognising and elevating Mr Falae, describing him as one of the few Nigerians who is patriotic and had served Nigeria diligently.

"Because of my campaign for presidency, I knew Chief Olu Falae. We visited his house in Akure. So I came to visit Chief Olu Falae whom you have kindly recognised with the panel report," he said.

He also commended Mr Akeredolu for his leadership qualities and for being at the forefront of advocacy for good governance in the country.