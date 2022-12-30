Nigeria: Ogun Assembly Passes N472 Billion 2023 Budget

30 December 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Olasunkanmi Akinlotan

Governor Dapo Abiodun has immediately signed the budget into law.

The Ogun State House of Assembly has passed the N472,250,694,447.57 Appropriation bill presented by Governor Dapo Abiodun last month for the state's 2023 budget.

However, the lawmakers reviewed the recurrent and capital estimates as well as projected revenue in 31 different areas across 26 agencies.

The passage of the bill followed the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation by the committe's chairman, Olakunle Sobunkanla.

After Mr Sobunkanla also moved the motion for the adoption of the bill, and was seconded by the vice chairman of the committee, Ganiyu Oyedeji, the whole House subsequently supported the motion through a unanimous voice vote.

Thereafter, the bill was read and adopted clause-by-clause by the Committee of Supply presided over by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, during the plenary held at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

According to the report of the committee, the recurrent expenditures of 22 MDAs were reviewed, as well as the capital expenses of four others.

Upon the adjustments, capital expenditure was reduced from N270, 411, 239,527 to N269,605,938,723.32 while recurrent expenditure was also increased from N201.839 billion to N202.644 billion.

The Majority Leader of the House, Yusuf Sheriff, moved the motion for the third reading of the bill and was seconded by the Deputy Speaker, Hakeem Balogun, and supported by the Whole House.

The Clerk/ Head of Legislative Service, Deji Adeyemo, did the third reading of the bill before the members.

After the reading, Mr Balogun directed that the clean copy of the bill be transmitted to Governor Abiodun for his assent.

Later on Thursday, the governor assented the budget into law.

