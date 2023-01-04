Ethiopia: Progress on Tigray Peace Deal But Challenges Remain

While progress is being made in implementing the recent peace agreement between the Ethiopian federal government and the northern Tigray region, federal troops are now combatting rebels in the Oromia region of the country.

Conflict between the federal government in Addis Ababa and the Tigray region escalated into a full-scale war in November 2020. Millions of people were displaced and fled to neighbouring countries such as Sudan. After repeated attempts at a reaching a peaceful resolution were made, peace talks led by the African Union achieved a deal signed in South Africa on November 3, 2022.

The first official visit by Ethiopian officials was made to Tigray region at the end of December 2022. Among difficulties still facing the region are a shortage of medical supplies to its biggest hospital - Ayder Comprehensive Referral hospital - where life-saving procedures have been put on hold until supplies are delivered, writes Addis Standard.

Oromia State is the homeland of the Oromo people. Oromia was attacked on November 25 and 29, 2022 in the Kiremu and Gida Ayana districts in the East Wollega Zone. The attacks were blamed on "Fano militia" from the neighbouring Amhara region. Dozens of people were killed and thousands were displaced, Addis Standard reported.

The latest update on Oromia is that the Ethiopian National Defense Forces have announced a renewed military operation against the Oromo Liberation Army in southern Oromia. The defense forces said they were aiming to destroy the rebel group operating in the area and stabilise the region. The army also said it has liberated several villages in southern Oromia, Addis Standard reports.

In May 2022 the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission revealed in a report that illegal detentions were rampant in Oromia region - in police stations, irregular prisons, military training camps or military bases. The report highlighted that prisoners, especially those in the leadership of the Oromo Liberation Front, were arrested without due process of law.