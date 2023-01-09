Nigeria: APC, PDP Structures Crippled Nigeria - Peter Obi

7 January 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulqudus Ogundapo

Mr Obi, who spoke at a campaign rally in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, urged Nigerians to vote out the major political parties.

Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Saturday blamed the challenges facing Nigeria on structures the major political parties have adopted.

Although he did not name the parties, it was obvious that the major political parties he referred to are the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

"Nigerians are hungry, youths have no job. It is not safe to travel anywhere in Nigeria today. All these challenges are caused by those who say they have party structures. But these structures have crippled Nigeria. I want me and you to destroy these structures by voting them out next month," he urged.

"We are going to secure and unite Nigeria. We want Nigeria to be proud of being a Nigerian. We will deliver a secured Nigeria. We don't want Nigerians to be in IDPs camps, we don't want you to be a slave in your own country," he added.

Mr Obi promised that when elected, he will make Nigeria a producing country.

"We are going to govern this country with fear of God. We will give you jobs. We will change Nigeria from a consuming country to a producing country," he promised.

"These people kept on bragging that they have structures. Yet, they are not doing anything. They are not producing anything in this state, youths are unemployed, we will change these challenges."

