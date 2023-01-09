Kenya: Ruto's Police Welfare Plan Set in Motion As Maraga Taskforce Inaugurated

Nairobi — The journey towards improving the terms and conditions of service for police and prison service officers officially kicked off Monday following the swearing in of the 20-member national taskforce appointed by President William Ruto last month.

The taskforce which will be chaired by retired Chief Justice David Maraga took oath of office at the Supreme Court building before Chief Justice Martha Koome.

The taskforce seeks to seal existing gaps within the operations of the police service and better the working conditions of security personnel.

Maraga will be deputized by Carole Kariuki in the taskforce that is mandated with identifying the legal, policy, administrative, institutional and operational constraints on effective service delivery by the National Police Service (NPS) and Kenya Prisons Service (KPS) and review and recommend improvement of the terms and conditions of service.

Former Principal Administrative Secretary Moffat Kangi, John Ole Moyaki, Ibrahim Jillo Guyo, Richard Kirundi, Elizabeth Mueni and Roseline Odede will be part of the taskforce.

Others include; Joash Odhiambo Dache, Doreen Muthaura, Albert Mwenda, Terry Chebet Maina, Hassan Sheikh Mohamed, Capt. (Rtd.) Simiyu Werunga, Mutuma Ruteere , Anne Ireri, Stephen Kayongo, Jafaar Mohamed, Sammy Chepkwony and Khadija Mire.

Omwanza Ombati, Joy Mdivo Masinde, Rosemary Kamau will serve as joint secretaries of the taskforce.

The Maraga-led taskforce is also tasked with reviewing and recommending improvement of matters relating to welfare of officers in all cadres of the NPS and KPS and all other matters incidental to the optimal service delivery of the service.

"The terms of reference of the taskforce are to review the human capital management and development policies with a view of examining and reviewing standards and practices in recruitment, deployment, transfers, training, career progression, performance based and competitive promotions, reward, exit, and post-exit management," Ruto stated in a Gazette Notice published on December 21.

The Head of State said that the taskforce will also be charged with recommending the implementation of changes that enhance morale, meritocracy and professionalism.