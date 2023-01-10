Nigeria: Breaking - Amaa Founder Peace Anyiam-Osigwe Is Dead

A statement from her family confirmed the unfortunate incident on Tuesday morning.

The founder of the Africa Movie Academy Awards(AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, is dead.

A statement from her family confirmed the unfortunate incident on Tuesday morning. They, however, didn't reveal the cause of her death.

Describing the late filmmaker as an epitome of creative transcendence, the Emmanuel Onyechere Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe clan described Peace as an outstanding personality, trailblazer, titan, pathfinder, go-getter, humanitarian, one-of-a-kind creative, and visionary leader in the film and television industry.

"Peace left indelible imprints on the sands of time. We as a family and clan will continue to do all that is necessary to ensure that her legacy lives on," the statement read.

The statement added that the Africa Movie Academy Awards and the Africa Film Academy, along with their training programmes across Nigeria and the African continent will carry on seamlessly the institutions she set up and with the full support of the Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation and other institutions and government agencies she has worked with over the years.

The family added that they would announce the details of her rites of passage in due course.

The late Ms Anyiam-Osigwe was a Nigerian filmmaker and entertainment executive.

She was reputed to have directed the first music video of the hip-hop singing duo, P-Square.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In 2012, she was bestowed a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic by the Nigerian government for her contribution to the entertainment industry.

She had a degree in Law and political science from Oxford Brookes University.

In 2005, Ms Anyiam-Osigwe founded the Africa Film Academy, which governs the AMAA film ceremony.

At the 10th edition, she stepped down as CEO of AMAA. In 2015, she began the Africaine initiative to commemorate Africans in the entertainment industry.

In 2020, she emerged as the National President of The Association of Movie Producers (AMP).

Her last public appearance was in December 2022 at the unveiling of AMAA's calendar for its 19th edition at the Radisson Hotel in GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

At the occasion, the late filmmaker unveiled the plans and activities ahead of the 19th edition of the continental film awards.

She also announced a call for entry ahead of the 2023 edition of the AMAAs.