Nigeria: Controversy Surrounds AMAA Founder Peace Anyiam-Osigwe's Health

10 January 2023
This Day (Lagos)
By Vanessa Obioha

The news of the death of the founder of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe was rife on Tuesday morning following posts from colleagues.

Nollywood filmmaker Zik Zulu wrote on a Nollywood platform that Anyiam-Osigwe who is also the president of Association of Movie Producers (AMP)

"Our President, Peace, has passed. As of Saturday, she was reported to be in a coma at Saint Nicholas. But now her family has confirmed her transition. May the memory of her life be a blessing. Rest in peace, dear Peace."

Another filmmaker Obi Emelonye also wrote about her passing on a social media platform.

But other sources insist that the Anyiam-Osigwe is still in coma and has not been confirmed dead

The family however, is yet to make an official statement.

Anyiam-Osigwe is recognised as one of the pillars of Nollywood. She founded the Africa Film Academy which organises AMAA yearly in 2005. Last year, during a press conference to unveil plans for the 2023 edition of the awards, Anyiam-Osigwe hinted at her plans to focus more on training young filmmakers.

She is from the notable Anyiam-Osigwe family in Nkwerre, Imo State, and the only girl in a family of eight children. She has a degree in Law and political science from Oxford Brookes University.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.