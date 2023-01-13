Morocco's FM Receives His Togolese Peer

12 January 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, received on Thursday in Rabat the Togolese Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Togolese abroad, Robert Dussey.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Rabat Forum on the Reduction of Remittance Costs for the African Diaspora, that was chaired by the two countries the same day in the capital of the Kingdom.

This Forum is part of the implementation of the 2021-2031 agenda "of African roots and the African Diaspora", which aims to conduct a comprehensive reflection on the levers and measures to support the dynamics of remittance flows of the African Diaspora, while accelerating efforts to reduce associated costs, to align with the Sustainable Development Goals of 2030 (SDGs) and Goal 20 of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration

