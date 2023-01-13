Morocco, Togo Set to Promote Parliamentary Relations

Rabat — Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi El Alami, and Togolese Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Togolese Abroad, Robert Dussey, held Thursday in Rabat, talks focused on strengthening parliamentary relations between the two countries.

The House of Representatives said in a statement that the two parties exchanged during this meeting on many issues of common interest, emphasizing the important role of legislative institutions in establishing effective and sustainable communication.

The Togolese Minister, who is on a working visit to the Kingdom, welcomed on this occasion the bilateral relations at the political level, stressing the determination of his country to further strengthen them at the parliamentary level, through the exchange of experiences and expertise in legislation, monitoring and evaluation of public policies, as well as in foreign affairs and parliamentary diplomacy.

Welcoming the Moroccan-Togolese relations and the opening in July 2022 of a Consulate General of Togo in Dakhla, Talbi El Alami, for his part, hailed the firm and constant position of Togo on the territorial integrity of the Kingdom.

He also took this opportunity to highlight the achievements of Morocco under the enlightened leadership of HM King Mohammed VI and to present, in a brief presentation, the Constitution of the Kingdom, its electoral system, the responsibilities and functioning of the House of Representatives, as well as the relationship it has with the rest of institutions and powers.

This meeting was also an occasion to discuss several regional and international issues, which are among the priorities of the bilateral and multilateral parliamentary action agenda, including migration, climate change, renewable energy and digital transformation.