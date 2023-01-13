South Africa: Foundation deeply saddened by the passing of the first Speaker of democratic South Africa's parliament, Frene Ginwala

We have been deeply saddened to hear that Frene Ginwala has passed away, and send condolences to her family, friends and comrades. South Africa has lost another stalwart of struggle, someone who served Nelson Mandela with distinction in different capacities.

“She was a formidable person,” said Chief Executive Sello Hatang. “Madiba had the greatest respect for her. And, of course, we will never forget her contribution to the Foundation as one of our founding Trustees.”

She is perhaps best known for her decade of service as the first Speaker of democratic South Africa’s parliament. We also remember her decades of service to the African National Congress in a range of roles - she drove research processes, for instance, and headed organisational archival initiatives.

“Her voice was always strong and critical,” Hatang continues. “We’ve been honoured in the last year to work with her family on ensuring the preservation of her personal archive.” She will not be forgotten. We join with many in saying hamba kahle to an outstanding South African.