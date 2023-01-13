South Africa: Statement of Parliament's Presiding Officers on the Passing of Dr Frene Ginwala

press release

South Africa has today lost one of the foremost iconic leaders of our struggle for liberation, one of the pre-eminent midwives to our constitutional democracy and founding Speaker in our democratic Parliament, Dr Frene Ginwala.

Dr Ginwala passed away last night, 12 January 2023, at the age of 90, following a stroke two weeks ago.

Dr Ginwala was amongst revered, courageous and selfless revolutionaries who dedicated their entire life to the attainment of the free society we live in today. As a torchbearer of our post-apartheid Parliament, Dr Ginwala was exceptional and instrumental in the formation of one of the most acclaimed democracies and one of the best constitutions in the world.

Born on April 25, 1932 in Johannesburg in what was then the Province of the Transvaal, her pursuit for social justice and equality began at a very early age. Even as a child, Dr Ginwala was conscious of the policies of colonial oppression and racial discrimination which amongst others denied children of her colour from attending certain racially exclusive schools. This did not sit well with her, and with the innocence of a child and boldness, confronted a principal of a white-only school, demanding to know why she couldn't be admitted into his school.

That was the beginning of years of a courageous and fearless activism against the apartheid rule, which saw her rising to prominence in the ANC at a young age despite significant gender barriers women activists faced.

She defied all the odds and the limitations society imposed on young girls. Knowing well that the struggle for freedom and against injustice also required pursuit and advancement of knowledge, she left the country to pursue her studies in Bachelor of Laws at the University of London. She would later complete her Doctorate in Philosophy at the University of Oxford before returning to South Africa in the 1950s to carry on with the liberation struggle programmes and activities of the Congress Movement.

Her educated mind, talent, fearlessness and courage made her one of the assets in the liberation movement, engaging in various strategic anti-apartheid struggle programmes both domestically and internationally. An internationalist par excellence; Dr Ginwala exposed to the international community the crimes of the discredited, oppressive regime in South Africa through her sharp journalistic pen and as an Ambassador of the liberation movement in various countries.

She was one of the powerful and influential revolutionary voices in exile, and was key in mobilising international resistance through multinational cooperation, including the imposition of sanctions against the apartheid regime.

Through her links in the Southern African Development Community region and East Africa, she was instrumental in arranging safe passage for Oliver Tambo and other key freedom fighters who skipped the country to establish the liberation struggle programmes in exile. A skilled journalist, editor and broadcaster, Dr Ginwala played a role in setting up and developing the Tanzanian communications system under the tutelage of then-President Julius Nyerere, at the time when most African National Congress (ANC) top leaders were exiled in neighbouring Lusaka during the apartheid era.

Between 1994 and 2004, Dr Ginwala served South Africa as the first Speaker of the National Assembly as the country ushered in a democratic dispensation. It was during her tenure that saw Parliament adopting new democratic Constitution, pass a raft of progressive and transformative pieces of legislation to shape the future of the young democracy.

With her deep political experience, global perspective, razor-sharp mind and intellectual rigour, she was instrumental in the democratic transformation of Parliament consistent with the new constitutional order, which included new systems and rules of the National Assembly. Together with the first generation of presiding officers of Parliament and Members, and under her astute leadership, she transformed Parliament from a bastion of colonial and apartheid oppression to a truly democratic and people-centred Parliament.

She laid a firm foundation for a democratic legislative sector and fostered the principles of non-sexism, non-racialism and equality. With her firm, erudite and no-nonsense leadership of the first democratic National Assembly, Dr Ginwala established solid and enduring oversight, law-making and participatory systems which Parliament is still pursuing today.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She is undoubtedly counted amongst the best activists and respected stalwarts of our struggle for freedom; a selfless combatant and a lifelong advocate for social justice, equality and freedom.

In 2005, Dr Ginwala was awarded the Order of Luthuli in Silver for her “excellent contribution to the struggle against gender oppression and her tireless contribution to the struggle for a non-sexist, non-racial, just and democratic society.”

Parliament's Presiding Officers, National Assembly (NA) Speaker, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chairperson, Mr Amos Masondo, extend their heartfelt condolences to the Ginwala family, friends, comrades and the people of South Africa on this sad loss.