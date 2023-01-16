Mauritania: Buhari Departs Abuja Monday to Attend African Peace Conference in Mauritania

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday depart Abuja for Nouakchott, capital of Islamic Republic of Mauritania to attend a two-day African Conference on Peace.

According to a release issued on Sunday by the Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, the president during his stay in official visit to Mauritania, will on Tuesday, January 18, 2023, receive "African Award for Strengthening Peace" for his leadership role in promoting peace on the continent, through regular inventions, counsel and conciliatory position.

The award will be presented to President Buhari by the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum, which is an assembly of leaders established in 2014 to pursue new ways to embrace inclusive citizenship, promote lasting peace, and work towards a safer and more sustainable world for everyone.

Before the international recognition for serving Nigeria and the larger interest of peace in Africa, the president will participate in the programme of the Third Forum of the African Conference for Peace, where he will deliver a speech on the milestones and gains in the African peace process.

Buhari, who is being accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi (rtd); the National Security Adviser, Major-General Mohammed B. Monguno (rtd) and Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, is due back in the country on Wednesday.