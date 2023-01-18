Nigeria: 2023 - Tinubu Will Bring More Development to Kwara State - Governor

The governor said the state would witness more progress with Mr Tinubu as the president.

The governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has called on the people of the state to vote for the All Progressives Congress APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, for the development of the state.

Mr AbdulRazaq made the call Tuesday in Ilorin during the APC presidential campaign in the state, according to a statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor's Chief Press Secretary.

He said with the support of President Muhammadu Buhari, his administration has tackled problems bedevilling the state, especially in the education and healthcare sectors.

However, Mr AbdulRazaq said with Mr Tinubu as president, the people of state would enjoy more dividend of democracy.

The governor said the presidential candidate has been supportive of the state government.

"Party faithful, I urge you to support and vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The progress we have in this state will be continued with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We thank him for the support he gave us in 2019.

"He gave us full support in throwing out the termites in this state. We still want to thank Mr President, who is away in Mauritania. He couldn't be here but he will come back here. We appreciate his efforts and the support he has been giving this government for the progress of the state. You all know what we have been doing in this state from healthcare. Don't allow the party of people of dubious characters to come back into this state. Don't allow people who stole the UBEC funds to come back to this state. They could not even pay salaries. What are they coming to do?"

"You need to continue to support this party at all levels. President Muhammadu Buhari has done well. We need to build on his success. No person could have done what he has done, despite the economic downturn, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the global economic crisis. We must sustain this growth consistently. That will be continued by our incoming team led by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu," he said.

He said people of the state came out to welcome the presidential campaign train because of the giant strides his administration has achieved.

Mr Tinubu, in his remarks, said the people of the state would not elect Peoples Democratic Party PDP again because they "have tasted freedom for four years."

"Kwara people, I congratulate you on your freedom four years ago. It was a thunderbolt across the country. You deserve great congratulations," APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu told thousands of party supporters and chieftains who attended the rally in Ilorin, the state capital.

"Today, we are just celebrating freedom. We are re-assessing and re-asserting our freedom in democracy. Yesterday, they never believed that today would happen, but it is happening in your lifetime. We thank you for believing in (Governor) Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq. He knows how to behave. He is a very honest and genuine, hardworking man," Mr Tinubu said.

By tasting freedom, Mr Tinubu was obviously referring to the Ó Tó Gẹ́ (enough is enough) movement that brought an end to the Saraki Dynasty in the state in 2019.

Bukola Saraki, who took over his father's political dynasty that held sway in Kwara for decades, was defeated during the 2019 election. He was the senate president at the time. Mr Saraki was also a two-term governor of the state.