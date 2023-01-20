Tunisia: Conect to Organise Business Mission to Togo and Benin, Feb.19-25

Tunis/Tunisia — The Confederation of Tunisian Citizen Enterprises (CONECT) will organise on February 19-25 a business mission to Togo and Benin, which offer an opportunity for Tunisian investors, given their advantageous investment climates and the demand for consumer products and raw materials.

The CONECT launched a call for applications to enterprises specialised notably in the sectors of services for institutions, construction materials, digital services, higher education and pharmaceutical industries, to partake in this business delegation, the confederation said.

The Togolese and Beninese markets, which have been growing economically, are among the African markets that have been attractive to foreign investment in recent years.

CONECT on Thursday held a webinar on trade and investment opportunties between Tunisia, Togo and Benin, with the participation of representatives of several structures, including the Exports Promotion Centre (CEPEX).

The markets of Benin and Togo account for about 6% of Tunisia's exports to Sub-Saharan African markets.

Tunisian exports to Benin and Togo rose by 52.8% and 18.2% in 2022 compared to 2021, to TND 53.8 million and TND 40.8 million in 2022, respectively, CEPEX data show.