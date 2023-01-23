Nigeria: Atiku's Campaign Asks Buhari to Sack Keyamo

Mr Keyamo had last week filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking an order compelling Atiku to surrender himself to EFCC, ICPC, and CCB for thorough investigations.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo.

The party said Mr Keyamo should be sacked for allegedly abusing office.

The spokesperson for the Atiku-Okowa (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, made the call at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday.

Mr Keyamo, he said, is using the official privilege and powers of his office to intimidate the agencies of the government including going to court and filing a case against the agents of the same branch of government to which he belongs.

Mr Bwala's comment was in reaction to Keyamo's call for the probe of the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, over alleged corruption cases.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Keyamo, who is also one of the spokespersons of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, sued Atiku over a new corruption allegation.On 16 January, he issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the antigraft agencies like the CCB, ICPC and the EFCC, to arrest Atiku on offences of money laundering, breach of the code of conduct for public officers, conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust and misappropriation.

He issued the ultimatum following allegations of corruption levelled against Atiku by one Michael Achimugu who claimed to be a former aide to the former vice president.

He later filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking an order compelling Atiku to surrender himself to EFCC, ICPC, and CCB for thorough investigations.

Mr Keyamo also urged the court to declare that the agencies are under a legal obligation "to invite and/or arrest, investigate and (if found wanting) prosecute" Atiku.

'Keyamo abusing office'

Addressing journalists, Mr Bwala said the minister was using his office to intimidate the agencies of the federal government and called on the president to sack him.

"We are calling on the president, because we believe that he is committed to a free and fair process (election), to immediately sack the minister... for abusing the office that he has, because that office is being paid for by taxpayers' money... "

Mr Bwala also said he and some members of the PDP have received "threats to life" by people from the campaign team of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu. He urged the federal government to "look into it."

Probe for Tinubu

Similarly, Mr Bwala noted that a former Managing Director of Alpha Beta had lodged a petition at the EFCC against Mr Tinubu.

The petition, he explained, involves massive corruption and misappropriation of funds belonging to the government of Lagos State, abuse of office, and conflict of interests.

"The said petition raised issues bordering on a wide range of corruption allegations and we call on the EFCC to address the nation on their findings of the investigation which we believe is long overdue."

He urged the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to probe Mr Tinubu over alleged drug-related offences.

Mr Bwala also called on all relevant authorities to probe the APC presidential candidate and his allies for allegedly setting up and funding a militia called "Jagaban Soldiers" and "Battalions" for the alleged purposes of executing his political agenda.

The press conference also had in attendance other key members of the Atiku-Okowa campaign team including Dele Momodu and Phrank Shuaibu.