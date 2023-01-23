Somalia: Somali President Sends Condolences After Senior Commander Killed in Attack

20 January 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The president of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has sent his heartfelt condolences to the country's armed forces for the loss of commanders killed in the Galcad attack by Al-Shabaab on Friday morning.

In a statement, Mohamud praised the government troops for their selfless and heroic action to avert the Al-Shabaab attack on their base in Galcad town which is under Galmudug state.

The president said the SNA taught an unforgettable lesson to Al-Shabaab after inflicting irretrievable losses during the counter-attack.

The head of the state has specially condoled over the death of the deputy commander of the Danab brigade of SNA Major Hassan Mohamed Osman [Hassan Tuure], who was among those who perished in the dawn attack.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud who is in Baidoa for reconciling Southwest State leaders at loggerheads over Lafta-Garen's term extension lauded SNA's progress in the fight against Al-Shabaab.

"The latest capture of the key areas and towns marks the end of Al-Shabaab," said Mohamud, adding that the attacks by the militants will not drail the re-liberation efforts.

