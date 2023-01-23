Cameroon: TAEF statement on the deaths of Rwandan and Cameroonian journalists

press release

The African Editors Forum (TAEF) is shocked and angered at the death of two prominent African journalists - John Williams Ntwali from Rwanda and Martinez Zogo of Cameroon.

Both Ntwali and Zogo died under mysterious circumstances and TAEF is going to make representations to the government of Rwanda and Cameroon to demand full public reports on the circumstances leading to their deaths. TAEF demands justice for both Ntwali and Zogo.

Ntwali who was a leading journalist at The Chronicles newspaper and was known for his forthright as well as critical reports on the Rwandan government, died in what authorities said is a motorcycle accident. TAEF calls on the Rwandan government to conduct a full investigation into Ntwali’s death and publish full details of the alleged accident, including location and others involved in the alleged accident.

Should it emerge that there are discrepancies, TAEF calls for the arrest of those who killed him as well as those behind the cover-up.

Circumstances around his death cast doubt over official reports that he died as a result of an accident. The Rwandan government has for years been blamed for persecuting journalists who produce content deemed critical of the government of President Paul Kagame.

TAEF will also write to the Government of Cameroon to demand that the abductors and killers of Zogo must be brought to book without failure. Zogo’s body was found on Sunday, days after he was kidnapped by suspected law enforcement authorities outside a police station where he was trying to seek help.

Zogo was the director of private radio station Amplitude FM .

“ We are shocked and angry at the murder of these two prominent journalists. Their deaths must be thoroughly and swiftly investigated by the governments of Rwanda and Cameroon. TAEF

dips its banners and pays tribute to Ntwali and Zogo. Journalism is not a crime,” said TAEF chairperson Jovial Rantao.

For more information please contact:

Jovial Rantao

Chairperson

Email: Jovial.Rantao@gmail.com

Mobile: 0824466008