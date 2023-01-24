Africa: Guinea Bissau Edge Mauritania to Keep WAFU 'A' Knock-Out Hopes Alive

Guinea Bissau wrapped up their final 2023 WAFU 'A' women's tournament Group A match with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Mauritania on Sunday.

In an exhilarating match packed with twists and turns in Sale, Cape Verde, the Djurtus came out on top against the Al-Murabitun at Stade Marcelo Leitao.

The Guineans, who would have gone out with a second successive defeat, scored the only goal through Luisa Paulo Mendes' 55th-minute strike to move second in Group A behind hosts Cape Verde.

The solitary strike by Mendes in the second half was enough to see the Guineans earn their first victory in the competition and put them in a strong place for the knockout stages.

Despite their defeat, Mauritania, who are now third in the Group A standing without a point, would aim to avoid early exit by earning a victory of at least a two-goal margin against hosts Cape Verde.

Guinea's heroine Paulo Luisa Mendes claimed the Woman of the Match prize after her brilliant effort in her side's victory.

REACTIONS

Guinea Bissau's Paulo Luisa Mendes, Woman-of-the-Match winner: "Ihaveworked hard to be the Woman-of-the-Match and for my team's victory. I think I deserved this award and the victory because we all worked so hard. I want to dedicate the win to all her people back in Guinea Bissau. The prize is not for me alone but for my teammates too, It's a team effort."

Antonio Romao, Guinea Bissau head coach: "It's a great victory, I am very satisfied and happy with my team. Even when we lost to Cape Verde, I was still satisfied, but this win is very important for us. The other day, we lost and now we won. I am very happy winning the match today."

Abdoulaye Diallo, Mauritania head coach: "Football is like that. It's not possible to predict everything. In the next match, we will play against the host team, it will not be easy but we will give everything we have. Dreaming is not forbidden."

