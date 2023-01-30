Nigeria: 2023 - Why I'm Backing Tinubu - PDP Senator, Nnamani

Mr Nnamani says he decided to align with Mr Tinubu because the PDP breached its constitution which prescribes that key political offices be rotated between the north and the south to ensure equity, justice and fairness.

Enugu Senator, Chimaroke Nnamani, says he decided to align with Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) because the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has breached its constitution, by subverting the principle of power rotation.

He highlighted this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu State, was recently suspended by the party for alleged anti-party activities.

He had been outspoken on his support for Mr Tinubu, whom he described as a great administrator.

Mr Nnamani said the PDP's constitution prescribed that key political offices be rotated between the north and the south to ensure equity, justice and fairness.

"Conscious of the need to share and rotate key political offices among the diverse people of our country, the PDP constitution clearly stated that it shall adhere at all times to the policy of the rotation and zoning of the party and public elective offices in pursuance of the principle of equity , justice and fairness.

"Even when the PDP national Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, made a firm commitment to step down should a Northerner emerge as presidential candidate for 2023 election, the leadership jettisoned the constitutional provision and turned the logic upside down .

"Recalled that the PDP in 2019 allowed the North to contest the primaries for the presidency in Port Harcourt , Rivers in which Atiku Abubakar clinched the ticket and contested the election.

"It was expected that in 2023, the PDP in a corresponding manner allows the South to contest for the plum position, but the party in its decision open the contest for both the Northern and Southern aspirants.

"In a twist of events and political maneuvering Atiku Abubakar got the ticket again," Mr Nnamani said.

He added: "The outcome of the presidential primaries infuriated southern PDP faithful including the G.5 Governors who insist on respecting the North/ South rotation principle."

Mr Nnamani argued that the action of the PDP amounted to injustice and lack of equity, saying that it was morally wrong to leave power in the north after President Muhammadu Buhari's tenure in 2023.

The former governor said that Mr Buhari, in recognition of the North and South power rotation created a window for political balancing that enabled Mr Tinubu to emerge as APC presidential candidate.

"Having critically examined the situation , I found Bola Tinubu as the preferred candidate from the south to foot the bill in 2023," he said.

