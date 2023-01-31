Nigeria: Buhari Commissions Multi-Billion Naira Kano Bridge, Power Plant

The bridge will ease vehicular gridlock in the city.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday commissioned the bridge at the Hotoro roundabout in the Kano metropolis.

The three-step interchange which was financed through an N8 billion bank loan stretches between Kano bypass road and Kano-Maiduguri road and is named after President Muhammadu Buhari.

The project will ease the flow of traffic from the busy road connecting Kano with states in the northeast of the country.

The President also commissioned the 10 Megawatt Kano Solar Power Project funded by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority with the sum of $16m.The elated President, accompanied by the host governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and the Chairman of the NSIA Board of Directors, Farouk Gumel, expressed satisfaction with the quality of the job done with the installation of the solar power plants.

The President also commissioned the National Tier IV Data Center, located on Ahmadu Bello Way. The centre was constructed by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

Also, Mr Buhari commissioned the Dala Inland Dry Port in Zawachiki, Cancer Treatment Centre at Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, Giginyu; Aliko Dangote Ultra-Modern Skill Acquisition Centre, Zaria Road and a Federal Government Housing Unit at Gandun Sarki, Darmanawa.

The President commended Mr Ganduje for the infrastructural development witnessed in the state under him.