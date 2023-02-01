Nigeria: Emir of Dutse Dies At 79

The Emir of Dutse died at 79 from an undisclosed ailment

The Emir of Dutse in Jigawa State, Nuhu Muhammad-Sanusi, is dead.

The emir died Monday afternoon at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja. He was 79.

Mansur Ahmad, the media aide to former Jigawa Governor, Sule Lamido, confirmed the death to PREMIUM TIMES.

The late emir is one of the five first-class emirs in Jigawa State. He served for 28 years as the Emir of Dutse.

He succeeded his late father, Muhammadu Sanusi Dan Bello, who ruled between 1983 and 1995.

The Federal Military Government under Ibrahim Babangida created Jigawa State on 27 August 1991, and Dutse became the capital city of the new state. This development gave birth to Dutse Emirate on 13th November 1991 with the upgrade of the district head as first class emir.

The late Mr Muhammad-Sanusi attended Dutse elementary school and Birnin Kudu Senior Primary School, between 1952 and 1959. He was, thereafter, admitted to the Kano Teachers College.

He later gained admission into Advanced Teachers College in 1967.

He also attended Ohio University in the USA where he obtained BSc in Business Education in 1972 and MBA in 1974.

Thereafter he had MSc in Project Analysis and Evaluation from Bradford University in England in 1977.

He was elected a member of the constituent assembly in 1989. At the traditional level, he served as the district head of Dutse and senior counsellor in the emirate council between 1992 and 1995.