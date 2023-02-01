Nigeria: Dutse Emirate Announces Burial Arrangement for Late Emir

1 February 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

The emir will be buried at 2:00 pm at Dutse

The late Emir of Dutse, Nuhu Muhammad-Sanusi, who died on Tuesday afternoon, will be buried at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Islamic rites.

The Secretary of Dutse Emirate Council, Shehu Malami, announced the development to reporters in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.

The corpse of the deceased emir will arrive in Dutse by 10 a.m. while the funeral prayer will be conducted at the Eid prayer ground opposite the Federal University Dutse, Mr Malami said.

The late emir is one of the five first-class emirs in Jigawa State. He served for 28 years as the Emir of Dutse.

He succeeded his late father, Muhammadu Sanusi Dan Bello, who ruled between 1983 and 1995.

The state's governor Muhammad Badaru, in a condolence message through his media aide, Habibu Kila, said the death is a great loss to the nation.

He described the late emir as a humble, religious and community leader whose conduct and character in life have been to the service of humanity.

The governor said the death of the emir has created a vacuum difficult to be filled considering his contributions to peace, stability and progress in his domain and the country.

He prayed to Allah to grant his soul eternal Bliss and called on the people of the emirate to bear the loss with the spirit of acquiescence to God's will.

