Morocco: Nouakchott to Host Morocco-Mauritania Economic Forum in Late February

1 February 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Nouakchott — Nouakchott will host the Morocco-Mauritania Economic Forum at the end of February.

This announcement was made during a meeting held Wednesday in Nouakchott between the Ambassador of the Kingdom in Mauritania Hamid Chabar and the President of the National Union of Mauritanian Employers, Mohamed Zine El Abidine Ould Cheikh.

During this meeting, emphasis was placed on the preparations for this event which will see the participation of a large number of Moroccan companies, as well as on ways to strengthen trade and economic exchanges between the two countries and consolidate the investment climate.

In this context, the two parties also emphasized the important role played by employers' organizations of both countries in promoting trade through the signing of cooperation agreements, investment and exchange and the organization of economic forums.

They welcomed the support of public authorities to the efforts to develop trade between Morocco and Mauritania.

