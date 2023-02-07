Nigeria Offers Support As Buhari Commiserates With Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt commiserations to the governments and people of Turkey and Syria, and those who lost family members and friends in the devastating earthquake in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, on Monday, wished those injured a speedy recovery and assured that the prayers and thoughts of Nigerians were with the many affected by the severe disaster and its aftershocks.

As a steadfast friend to Turkey and Syria, President Buhari said Nigeria was ready to offer its full support in any way possible.