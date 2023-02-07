South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Offers Condolences to Governments and People of Türkiye and Syria

The wreckage of a collapsed building, Diyarbakır, Turkey.
6 February 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
President Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, expressed his deep sadness at the large-scale loss of life and extent of injuries inflicted by an earthquake that has affected the nations of Türkiye and Syria.

Reportedly, at least 2 300 people have died in the two countries which were struck by an earthquake early today, Monday, 6 February 2023.

President Ramaphosa said: "Our nation and government are deeply saddened by the unthinkable loss of life in Türkiye

and Syria, and by the vast damage to social and economic infrastructure with which the two governments and populations are now confronted.

"Our hearts go out to families who have lost loved ones or are searching for relatives, and we wish injured survivors a full recovery."

President Ramaphosa has expressed his appreciation to the South African humanitarian aid organisation, Gift of the Givers, which is joining the international response in Türkiye

and Syria.

