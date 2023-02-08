Nigeria: Big Brother Titans - Evicted Housemates, Lukay, Jaypee Talk Love Triangles, Predict Winner

Jaypee, a nurse and Lukay, a sales executive, shared their experience and difficulties and gave an insight into life after Big Brother Africa Titans.

On Sunday, Big Brother Titan pair Nigeria's Jaypee and South African, Lukay, were evicted.

They became the third and fourth housemates to be evicted from the house since the BBTitans began on 15 January, after Sandra and Theo.

On Monday, the duo, Jaypee, a nurse and Lukay, a sales executive, shared their experience and difficulties and gave an insight into what's next for them in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

Relationships, Love Interests

Lukay, the lover boy of the pair, spoke about his relationship with fellow housemate Ipeleng, stating he would wait till she was out of the house.

Speaking on why he was attracted to her, he said, "I'm a sucker for natural hair, and natural beauty, not that there is anything wrong with makeup, but I love a natural woman who looks good in her skin and her hair."

"She was very natural to me, very true to me and genuine to me," he added.

He also mentioned certain housemates outside the house; he said he would want to see Mmeli, Tsatsii, Marvin and Olivia.

He revealed that he gave Marvin a South African name, 'Manda'.

Jaypee, on the other hand, claimed that although she did not have time to get to know many people, she would love to meet most of her housemates once they were out.

Cultural differences

Speaking about what they learnt from each other respective countries, they shared their experience about the food, cultures and dress sense.

Jaypee said she figured the South Africans had a laid-back attitude as they were all easygoing. She stated she was also impressed by their culture.

She said, "I also love how much they love their culture; they were so in tune with their culture when we had to do a task that had us talking about our history and stuff, they were able to come up with names and chants easily, that was so nice to see."

"They are super proud of their culture, and they unify; their history connects them, and that just helps them stay together."

Further expressing her relationship, she said she does not think she met any terrible South Africans and loved learning about their cultures.

Lukay speaking about his experience with Nigerians, said, "I loved the food, I loved learning about their cultures, I learnt to appreciate what we have in South Africa, there are certain things that we take for granted here that you learn from other people you shouldn't take it for granted." He said.

He also stated that he learnt not to judge a book by its cover.

Culture Shocks

On cultural shocks, Lukay said he was not taken aback by any Nigerian culture but had a problem with the food being Spicy.

He said, "When we talk about food, the food that you guys eat is extremely Spicy; I don't understand how you guys eat such hot food; I don't get it; all the time, it's spicy. Jaypee even told me that sometimes you have to eat with the fan and water by the side."

Expressing how much he loved the Nigerian male attires, he said, "I enjoyed the attires that the boys were wearing; they told me they got it tailored and all that, so I loved it and when I come to Nigeria that the first thing I want to get is a tailored African suit."

Jaypee said she was shocked when she found out the south african would not harm insects or bugs.

She said, "These people don't kill flying insects, they don't kill bees, they don't kill spiders; why?"

"In Nigeria, as long as you are not working on your four feet or two feet, you're dead; why can I not kill flying insects? They even named the two spiders in our bathroom; one was Kevin, and one was Kelvin." She added.

She stated that her second shock was the south Africans loved cow produce. "Also they love everything that comes out of a cow, milk, cheese, butter... they put butter in everything, they put butter in oats, they put cheese in noodles, they grate cheese into everything, and they microwave their noodles."

They both claimed to have gotten deeper perspectives of each other's countries, highlighting that they gained a lot of clarities about each country,

Predictions

With the housemates out of the house, they revealed their favourites.

Jaypee said she thinks Kanaga Jnr would win but wants Ebubu to win.

She said, "I think Knaaga Jnr would win because of the way that boy is moving with his strategy, but I want Ebubu to win because that guy is a hustler."

Lukay chose Ipeleng for the win.

Life after BBTitans

Sharing what they intend to do after BBTitans, Lukay disclosed he would love to go into the media, particularly radio and other aspects of the media.

Jaypee also mentioned that she would want to go into modelling and use her newfound fame to establish a business and grow.

She stated it would be hard for her to adjust to celebrity life, saying she can no longer move around Lagos like a regular person with public transport.