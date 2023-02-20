Nigeria: Marvin, Yaya Evicted From BBTitans House

19 February 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Samuel Abulude

Team MAYA comprising pair of housemates Marvin and Yaya, has been evicted in the ongoing reality TV show Big Brother Titans.

The eviction night in week five of the show saw the pair evicted and leaving 16 housemates, who are eight pairs of couples in the Ziyakhala Wahala edition.

Teams Blaq-leng and Yelisa were also nominated for eviction and scored fewer votes respectively.

Yaya who was ecstatic and elated to have been in the House for full 35 days, said she was happy to have gone that far. She noted that she was not surprised discovering those who nominated her for eviction as it was all a game.

When questioned by the show co-hosts, Lawrence Maleka and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, both evicted housemates, Marvin and Yaya said they were happy and love the pairing as they looked out for one another.

Marvin, who is a water engineer and a fitness guru, noted that he was happy for the opportunity to be in the House and will cherish the moment for a long time.

LEADERSHIP reports that the eventual winner of the ongoing reality TV show will go home with $100,000 prize in April when the show will end.

