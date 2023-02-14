South Africa: Twenty Killed As Bus Rolls From Bridge Into a River Following a Head-On Collision

Louis Trichardt — Twenty people have been confirmed dead and sixty-eight injured in a head-on collision between a tour bus and a cash-in-transit van on the N1 in the Makhado (Louis Trichardt) area of Limpopo this evening. The bus then rolled from the freeway bridge into the river below, landing on its left side.

ER24 paramedics were on the scene at 20:05 (13/02/23) along with the Fire Department, Provincial EMS and Rescue and several other private EMS services. The scene was still active at the time of this report, with several passengers still possibly unaccounted for. One patient, of the 69 passengers confirmed transported to hospital for various injuries, has since died. Three people were found deceased by the roadside and sixteen down by the river - all were declared dead on arrival. Most of the fatalities down by the river had been trapped under the bus.

The exact details surrounding the collision are unknown at this time, however SAPS are on the scene for investigations. Heavy rains have been falling in the area.