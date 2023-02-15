South Africa: President Sends Condolences Following Limpopo Bus Tragedy

15 February 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to the families of those who died following a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Limpopo yesterday.

"As compatriots, we are deeply saddened when we experience such a loss of life on our roads. Incidents like this impact severely on families who lose loved ones, as well survivors or witnesses who are affected physically or psychologically when such tragedy happens.

"Incidents of this kind also have economic consequences for the people involved and for the businesses they may operate or in which they are employed. We must all do what we can to travel in safety, while we treat our roads as a shared amenity, which they are," the President said.

It had been reported that 21 people perished and 68 others were injured in the accident.

The President cautioned motorists to reduce speed and exercise patience on the roads.

"A second of haste or impatience can result in a lifetime of loss and pain, and there is no risk that is worth taking - no matter what your experience may be as a driver.

"While we reflect on this, our prayers go out to the families, friends and colleagues of those who have perished in Limpopo," President Ramaphosa said.

On Tuesday, Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani, expressed shock and sadness at the news of the bus accident, which happened on the N1-29 stretch, next to the HF Verwoerd Tunnel.

