Nigeria: Buhari Approves Continued Use of Old N200 Notes

Premium Times
Old 200 Naira note
16 February 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulkareem Mojeed

The old N200 notes will co-exist with the new N200 notes, the Nigerian leader said.

President Muhamamdu Buhari has approved the continued use of the old N200 notes.

The old N200 notes will co-exist with the new N200 notes, the Nigerian leader said.

He, however, did not allow the continued use of the old N500 and N1,000 notes, only saying the CBN would continue to accept them.

Mr Buhari stated this in a national broadcast Thursday morning.

It is not clear if the new directive will reduce the naira scarcity being experienced by Nigerians.

However, the old N200 notes will remain valid for the next 60 days, Mr Buhari said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.