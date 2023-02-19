Nigeria: Buhari Vows to End Hardship Faced By Nigerians Over Currency Swap

* Appeals for more patience as necessary actions are taken to ease pains

* Asks electorate to vote for Tinubu who he can vouch for

President Muhammadu Buhari has reflected on the current hardship faced by Nigerians in the wake of the currency exchange policy and pledged to put an end to the pains the programme has inflicted on the citizenry.

He has, therefore, sent a message home from Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, where he is attending the annual summit of the African Union (AU), saying he is fully aware of the hardship some policies of government, "which are meant to bring overall improvement to the country" had caused and appealed for further patience as the government takes appropriate measures to ease them.

In a video recording to shore up support for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in next Saturday's presidential and National Assembly elections, the president, according to a release issued on Sunday by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, expressed gratitude to Nigerians for electing him to be president for two terms, and urged them to vote for the APC flag bearer because "he is reliable and I know he will build on our achievements".

The president emphasized that the APC presidential candidate has demonstrated his commitment to the development of the country and the well-being of its people.

In the campaign message to voters, President Buhari specifically called on "our traditional rulers, religious leaders and parents to warn their followers and wards alike, to not allow themselves to be used by a few to foment trouble.

"I want to assure you that the government has taken adequate security measures to allow everyone to come out and cast their votes. I am therefore appealing to everyone to give them the necessary support.

"Fellow Nigerians, I want to use this opportunity to once again thank you for electing me to be your president on two occasions.

"I am not a contestant in this election, but my party, the All Progressives Congress, has a candidate in the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. As I mentioned before, Tinubu is a true believer in Nigeria, who loves the people and the development of our country.

"I am calling on all of you to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is reliable and I trust he will build on our achievements.

"Finally, I want to once again assure you that I am fully aware of the current hardship you are facing as a result of some policies of the government which are meant to bring overall improvement to the country.

"I am appealing to you to exercise further patience as we take appropriate measures to ease these hardships. God willing, there will be light at the end of the tunnel".