Africa: Footballer Christian Atsu Found Dead After Turkey Earthquake

ChristianAtsu/Instagram
18 February 2023
allAfrica.com
By Jerry Chifamba

Harare — Christian Atsu has died aged 31, reports The Guardian.

According to the report, the footballer has been found dead under the rubble of his home almost two weeks after the Turkey earthquake, his agent has confirmed.

Following the tragic earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, the former Premier League player, who played for both Newcastle United and Chelsea, went missing.

He was then falsely reported as having been taken to hospital.

Only hours before the tragic incident took place, he scored a last-second winner for his current club Hatayspor against Turkish Super Lig rivals Kasimpasa on February 5 at home.

Atsu joined the Turkish side in September of last year and was in Antakya at the time of the earthquake.

In addition to representing Ghana during his career, he also played for clubs like Porto, Everton, Bournemouth, and Malaga.

