Ghana: May Atsu's Soul Rest in Perfect Peace!

opinion

At long last Ghanaians have received the authentic news of whereabouts of footballer Christian Atsu.

The 31-year-old Black Stars and former Chelsea and Newcastle United player has been confirmed dead in the February 6Türkiye earthquake.

This is not like the news of he having been found alive and taken to hospital, which turned out to be fake.

The unexpected has happened though, but the anxiety of the whole country has been put to rest.

Now, all speculations and fears have been found a nest.

The remains of the Hatayspor player have been discovered in the rubble of his apartment at Hatay after almost 12 days of search and brought home.

This is not like a trichome on an individual but a national disaster and this is sinister.

Tributes from various sources have poured in and will continue to pour in till who knows when.

For instance, in his tribute, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo makes allusion to Job 1: 21: "The LORD gave, and the LORD hath taken away ... ."

This is meant to console not only the family but also the whole country.

This scripture verse emphasizes the fact that certain things, particularly when and how death will strike, are beyond anything human.

Therefore, the best thing to do is to express grief and in such a way till we accept to embrace some relief.

The President's referenced scripture embodies a whole homily and we support it as a good advice for the family - wife, children, parents, siblings - and other close relatives, as well as friends and all Ghanaians.

This piece is our special way of paying tribute to Atsu and consoling his immediate family and other loved ones to be strong and plan the way forward.

The whole nation is with them and we believe they would get the best of assistance.

Who would not grieve over such a loss?

Here was a young relative, brother, husband, father, uncle and what not who was living a productive life, making a name for himself, family, friends and country as its ambassador in a special way.

A man full of life, a budding one with huge promise, a personality many loved associating with.

At a young age of 31, he had served his country and others by his trade - football.

He will forever be remembered, especially by family, friends and the football fraternity for playing his various roles on the world's stage for their benefit.

His was a good page in spite of the earthquake's rage against him.

As we present our editorial this morning, we do so with mourning hearts.

Our condolences to all Atsu's loved ones, but the deepest to the family, particularly the widow and the young children, who sadly have lost the opportunity to be with a loving husband and father for long.

We pray that the good LORD Himself would keep them strong, healthy and strengthen them all to grow more in their faith in Him.

On top of that, we pray that even before Atsu goes home, the good LORD will prepare him a blissful resting place.

May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace!