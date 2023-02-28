Nigeria: #NigeriaDecides2023 - Labour Party Continues Upset in Enugu, Wins Another Reps Seat

#NigeriaDecides2023 - Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election.

The INEC Returning Officer for the constituency, Adaku Ezeibe, announced the result on Monday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for Igbo-Etiti-Uzo-Uwani Federal Constituency, Chijioke Nwodo, winner of the 25 February national assembly election in the constituency.

Mr Nwodo polled a total of 14,089 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Martins Okeh of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 12,633 votes to clinch the second position.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the election, Sam Ekwueme, came third with 10,016 votes.

"Nwodo Stainless Chijioke of Labour Party, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected," Mrs Ezeibe, a professor, declared.

A total of nine candidates contested the election, the returning officer said.

INEC has also declared the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for Enugu North and Enugu South Federal Constituency, Sam Atu, winner of the election in the constituency.

Evelyn Ezepue, the returning officer for the constituency, made the declaration on Monday.

Mr Atu, 40, polled a total of 65,247 votes to defeat his closest rival, Nonso Nnamani of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, who scored 9,215 votes to come second.

Offor Chukwuegbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came third with 7,617 votes.

Mr Chukwuegbo, 52, is the incumbent lawmaker representing the constituency at the Green Chamber.

Mrs Ezepue, the returning officer for the constituency, said the LP candidate was declared the winner in the election because he scored the highest number of votes cast and, therefore, satisfied the requirements of the law to be returned elected.

A total of 10 candidates contested the election, according to the returning officer.

This is the fourth House of Representatives seat that the LP would win in Enugu State which is considered a PDP state as it had also ways been governed by the party.

There are a total of eight federal constituencies in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the LP won the House of Representatives seats for Nsukka-Igbo-Eze South and Enugu East-Isi-Uzo Federal Constituencies in the state.

This newspaper also reported that the state governor and candidate of the PDP for Enugu North District, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, also lost his bid to represent the district in the Senate.

Mr Ugwuanyi was defeated by the LP candidate for the district.

The victories being recorded by the LP across the state have been linked to the "effect" of Peter Obi, the LP presidential candidate, who has been enjoying growing support across the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.