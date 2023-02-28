Nigeria: #NigeriaDecides2023 - Peter Obi Floors Tinubu, Atiku in Edo

#NigeriaDecides2023 - Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has won the 25 February election in Edo State.

Mr Obi polled a total of 331, 163 votes leaving the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in a distant second with 144, 471 votes.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) - the ruling party in the state scored 89, 585 votes while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 2, 743 votes, Nations Newspaper reported.

The result was declared by Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, the vice chancellor of the University of Uyo and INEC's Collation Officer for the election in the state.

The breakdown of the results show that Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, won in 12 local government areas including Igueben, Esan Central, Edo South and Edo Central.

Mr Tinubu, on the other hand, won in six local government areas including Owan East, Akoko-Edo, Etsako Central and Etsako West. The local government areas are in Edo North Senatorial District where Adams Oshiomhole, a former chairman of the party, hails from.