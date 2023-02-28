Nigeria: #NigeriaDecides2023 - APC's Tinubu Floors PDP's Atiku in Zamfara

According to the official results declared in Gusau, Mr Tinubu won in 12 local government areas while Mr Atiku prevailed in two.

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has defeated his main rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State.

Mr Tinubu's victory became clear after the results from the 14 local government areas of the state and declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Gusau, the state capital.

Mr Tinubu won in 12 local government areas while Mr Atiku prevailed in two.

According to the results declared by the electoral body at the state level, Mr Tinubu polled 298,396 votes while Mr Atiku got 193,978 votes.

Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) garnered 4,044 votes while Peter Obi of the Labour Party polled 1,660.

Below is the breakdown of the votes according to local government areas:

Registered Voters - 1,879,308

Accredited voters - 527,137

VALID VOTES - 502,923

REJECTED VOTES - 16,508

TOTAL VOTE CAST - 519,431

ANKA LGA

APC - 13,467

PDP - 5,358

GUMMI LGA

APC - 22,745

PDP - 20,702

BUKKUYUM LGA

APC - 15,812

PDP - 9,914

TALATA MAFARA LGA

APC - 35,384

PDP - 7,472

MARADUN LGA

APC 21, 274

PDP 5, 829

BAKURA LGA

APC 34,110

PDP 10,824

SHINKAFI LGA

APC - 8,692

PDP - 7,517

BIRNIN MAGAJI LGA

APC - 22,638

PDP - 6,467

KAURA NAMODA LGA

APC - 25,301

PDP - 17,664

ZURMI LGA

APC - 14,651

PDP - 13,081

BUNGUDU LGA

APC - 22,013

PDP - 22,430

TSAFE LGA

APC - 24,984

PDP - 17,871

MARU LGA

APC - 12,064

PDP - 7,776

GUSAU LGA

APC - 25,261

PDP - 41,073