Nigeria: #NigeriaDecides2023 - APC's Tinubu Floors PDP's Atiku in Zamfara

According to the official results declared in Gusau, Mr Tinubu won in 12 local government areas while Mr Atiku prevailed in two.
The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has defeated his main rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State.
Mr Tinubu's victory became clear after the results from the 14 local government areas of the state and declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Gusau, the state capital.
Mr Tinubu won in 12 local government areas while Mr Atiku prevailed in two.
According to the results declared by the electoral body at the state level, Mr Tinubu polled 298,396 votes while Mr Atiku got 193,978 votes.
Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) garnered 4,044 votes while Peter Obi of the Labour Party polled 1,660.
Below is the breakdown of the votes according to local government areas:
Registered Voters - 1,879,308
Accredited voters - 527,137
VALID VOTES - 502,923
REJECTED VOTES - 16,508
TOTAL VOTE CAST - 519,431
ANKA LGA
APC - 13,467
PDP - 5,358
GUMMI LGA
APC - 22,745
PDP - 20,702
BUKKUYUM LGA
APC - 15,812
PDP - 9,914
TALATA MAFARA LGA
APC - 35,384
PDP - 7,472
MARADUN LGA
APC 21, 274
PDP 5, 829
BAKURA LGA
APC 34,110
PDP 10,824
SHINKAFI LGA
APC - 8,692
PDP - 7,517
BIRNIN MAGAJI LGA
APC - 22,638
PDP - 6,467
KAURA NAMODA LGA
APC - 25,301
PDP - 17,664
ZURMI LGA
APC - 14,651
PDP - 13,081
BUNGUDU LGA
APC - 22,013
PDP - 22,430
TSAFE LGA
APC - 24,984
PDP - 17,871
MARU LGA
APC - 12,064
PDP - 7,776
GUSAU LGA
APC - 25,261
PDP - 41,073