Nigeria: #NigeriaDecides2023 - Obi Wins Abuja With Wide Margin

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has emerged as the winner of the presidential election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.
Mr Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, secured 281,717 votes, Bola Tinubu of the ruling APC polled 90,902 votes while Atiku Abubakar of the PDP got 74,199 votes.
The Labour Party candidate defeated his closes challenger with 19,0815 votes.
A total of 478,923 people were accredited to vote in Abuja, meaning Mr Obi secured about 59 per cent of the votes cast. Neither Mr Tinubu (19 per cent) nor Atiku (15 per cent) scored up to 25 per cent of the votes in the Nigerian capital.
The Federal Capital Territory has six area councils--Gwagwalada, Abaji, Kwali, Gwagwalada, Bwari and Abuja Municipal.
Out of the six area councils, Labour Party won four, while the APC won two.
Mr Obi's largest victory was in Abuja Municipal (AMAC), where he secured over 70 per cent of the votes cast and defeated his closest challenger with over 140,000 votes.
In AMAC, the LP candidate polled 170,392 votes to defeat Bola Tinubu of the APC who polled 29,596 votes and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP who scored 26,407 votes.
See the final results for Abuja as announced by INEC below.
FCT Presidential Result
Registered Voters 1526902
Accredited Voters: 478923
A 490
AA 506
AAC 215
ADC 768
ADP 585
APC 90,902
APGA 1,362
APM 297
APP 146
BP 746
LP 281,717
NNPP 4,517
NRM 294
PDP 74,194
PRP 131
SDP 233
YPP 335
ZLP 2,631
Total Valid Vote: 460071
Total Rejected Vote: 18581
Total Vote Cast: 478,652