Nigeria: #NigeriaDecides2023 - Obi Wins Abuja With Wide Margin

Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 Presidential Candidate, campaigning in Delta State.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has emerged as the winner of the presidential election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Mr Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, secured 281,717 votes, Bola Tinubu of the ruling APC polled 90,902 votes while Atiku Abubakar of the PDP got 74,199 votes.

The Labour Party candidate defeated his closes challenger with 19,0815 votes.

A total of 478,923 people were accredited to vote in Abuja, meaning Mr Obi secured about 59 per cent of the votes cast. Neither Mr Tinubu (19 per cent) nor Atiku (15 per cent) scored up to 25 per cent of the votes in the Nigerian capital.

The Federal Capital Territory has six area councils--Gwagwalada, Abaji, Kwali, Gwagwalada, Bwari and Abuja Municipal.

Out of the six area councils, Labour Party won four, while the APC won two.

Mr Obi's largest victory was in Abuja Municipal (AMAC), where he secured over 70 per cent of the votes cast and defeated his closest challenger with over 140,000 votes.

In AMAC, the LP candidate polled 170,392 votes to defeat Bola Tinubu of the APC who polled 29,596 votes and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP who scored 26,407 votes.

See the final results for Abuja as announced by INEC below.

FCT Presidential Result

Registered Voters 1526902

Accredited Voters: 478923

A 490

AA 506

AAC 215

ADC 768

ADP 585

APC 90,902

APGA 1,362

APM 297

APP 146

BP 746

LP 281,717

NNPP 4,517

NRM 294

PDP 74,194

PRP 131

SDP 233

YPP 335

ZLP 2,631

Total Valid Vote: 460071

Total Rejected Vote: 18581

Total Vote Cast: 478,652