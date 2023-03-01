Togo: GBC Completes Ghana-Togo Boundary Terminus

The Ghana Boundary Commission has completed the construction of a land boundary terminus (Pillar 1) on the Ghana -Togo border.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor this at a press briefing in Accra on Tuesday.

He stated, "This paves way for the country, this year, to commence the second phase of the boundary delineation."

The Minister added that the land boundary reaffirmation exercises with Côte d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso also continue unabated.

Mr Abu Jinapor further disclosed that the Commission would hold an international conference this year on "Maritime Boundaries and International Law in Africa."

"This will build and enhance the capacities of stakeholders in relevant maritime frameworks and laws, as well as maritime boundary dispute pre-emption and resolution.

"It will also help littoral African countries, including our neighbours, to gain an understanding of maritime frameworks and laws that govern the maritime space globally, to ensure the proper exploration and management of marine resources," he added.