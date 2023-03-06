Mauritania: 4 Jihadists Escape From Mauritania Prison in a Shootout

6 March 2023
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Four jihadist prisoners have escaped from a prison in Nouakchott, Mauritania's capital.

The prisoners engaged in gunfire with prison guards during the escape Sunday night, killing two of the guards and wounding two, according to the Interior Ministry.

"The National Guard has tightened its control over the prison and immediately started tracking down the fugitives in order to arrest them as soon as possible," the ministry said in a statement Monday.

Two of the prisoners had been sentenced to death and the other two were awaiting trial on charges of being members of a terrorist group, according to Agence France Presse.

Some information for this story came from Agence France-Presse.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.