South Africa: Rapper Costa Titch Dies After Collapsing on Stage During Performance

27-year-old South African rapper Constantinos Tsobanoglou - popularly known as Costa Titch has died .

Costa reportedly collapsed on stage during his performance at the Ultra Music Festival at the Nasrec Expo Centre on March 11.

Videos seen on social media show him falling twice during the performance.

His family has confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram where they have thanked emergency responders and all those who were present in Costa's last hours on earth.

"The Tsobanoglou family thanks you for the love and support you have given to our son, and may you continue to uplift him even in spirit. Please keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord", read the statement.

He's known for his songs such as Activate, Nkalakatha and Areyeng

He had recently signed to Senegalese-American rapper Akon's record label Konvict Kulture. The Lonely rapper recently featured on the remix of Costa's hit song Big Flexa, reports News24.

Costa's death comes a month after the death of award-winning rapper Kiernan Forbes popularly known as AKA.