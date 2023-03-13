Africa: Statement by Press Secretary Kirsten Allen on Vice President Harris's Travel to Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia

Vice President with President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania at the White House in April 2022. "We discussed strengthening democracy, economic investments, and global health. Our administration is committed to strengthening ties with Tanzania and countries across Africa."

announcement

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will travel to Accra, Ghana; Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; and Lusaka, Zambia from March 25 to April 2.

The Vice President's visit will build on the recent U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit that President Biden hosted in Washington in December 2022. The trip will strengthen the United States' partnerships throughout Africa and advance our shared efforts on security and economic prosperity. Throughout the trip, in partnership with African governments and the private sector, the Vice President will advance efforts to expand access to the digital economy, support climate adaptation and resilience, and strengthen business ties and investment, including through innovation, entrepreneurship, and the economic empowerment of women.

The Vice President will meet with President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, President Samia Hassan of Tanzania, and President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia to discuss regional and global priorities, including our shared commitment to democracy, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, food security, and the effects of Russia's unprovoked war in Ukraine, among other issues.

The Vice President will strengthen people-to-people ties and engage with civil society, including young leaders, business representatives, entrepreneurs, and members of the African Diaspora.

