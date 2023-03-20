Nigeria: APC Wins Jigawa, Katsina, Sokoto - PDP in Akwa Ibom

Map of Nigeria, showing states and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as major transportation arteries, airports, cities, and bodies of water.

NNPP leads in Kano; Binani, Fintiri neck and neck

Gombe, Kwara, Yobe, Lagos, Oyo, Ogun govs re-elected

Alia, Zulum, Bala Mohammed, in early lead

Collation continues in Kaduna, Plateau, others today

Kebbi declared inconclusive

The results of Saturday's governorship elections declared so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as of 4am today showed the emergence of new governors in Jigawa, Sokoto and Katsina states.

The results also showed that Governors Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara) have been re-elected.

This is just as collation in other states was either suspended or ongoing as of press time.

In Gombe, INEC declared the incumbent governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner.

The returning officer, Prof. Maimuna Waziri, of the Federal University, Gashua, said Yahaya scored 342,821 votes to defeat his closest rival, Muhammad Jibril Barde, of the PDP who polled 233,131 votes.

She said Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki of the NNPP came third with 19,861 votes, while Keftin Amuga Esau of Labour Party (LP) scored 1,753 votes to come fourth.

Prof. Maimuna said there were 1,575,794 registered voters, 618,231 accredited voters, 605,355 valid votes, 11,390 rejected votes and 616,745 total votes cast.

She said Yahaya won in nine of the 11 local government areas of the state.

Daily Trust reports that Governor Yahaya is the third consecutive governor of the state to win a second term in office after his predecessors - Muhammad Danjuma Goje in 2007 and Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo in 2015.

Similarly, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq was yesterday declared by the INEC as the winner of the governorship election held on Saturday.

AbdulRazaq, who sought a second term on the ticket of the APC, won in the 16 local government areas, according to the results announced on Sunday.

He scored 273,424 votes to defeat his closest challenger and candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Abdullahi Shuaib Yaman, who came second with 155,490 votes.

The returning officer and vice chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Prof. Isaac Itodo, said total valid votes were 460,497, rejected votes, 10,274, while the total votes cast were 470,771.

Reacting to the results, the chairman of the APC, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, said the victory implied that Kwara wanted the party at the state and national levels for good governance to continue, adding that people's expectations would not be cut short.

On his part, the PDP agent, Anu Ibiwoye, said: "We have mixed feelings given the kind of results and our expectations. But we will study the results and take it from there."

Also, in Yobe State, Governor Mai Mala Buni was re-elected having won the highest votes in all the 17 local government areas of the state with a total of 317,113 votes. His closest challenger of the PDP, Alhaji Sharif Abdullahi, came second with 124,259 votes.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Umar Pate, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Kashere, Gombe State, said accredited voters were 459,492, valid votes, 444,567 and total votes cast, 457,781.

He said the candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Garba Umar Alhaji Tsunami, got 14,246 votes; while Arabi Muhammad of Action Alliance (AA) scored 3,260 votes.

In Katsina State, the gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Dikko Radda, emerged the new governor. The returning officer, Prof. Muazu Abubakar, said Radda polled 859,892 votes to defeat his closest rival of the PDP, Yakubu Lado, who got 486,620 votes.

He said the results also showed that the NNPP candidate, Nura Khalil, won 8,263 votes, Imran Jino of the PRP got 4,226 votes; while Ibrahim Zakari of SDP got 1,049 votes. Labour Party's Abu Musawa won 560 votes.

He gave the number of registered voters in the state as 3,516,719; accredited voters 1,399,291; valid votes 1,365,848; 20,579 votes rejected; while the total votes cast stood at 1,386,427.

The candidate of APC in Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, also emerged the new governor winning in 26 of the 27 LGAs with a total of 618,449 votes. The returning officer, Prof. Zayyanu Umar of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi, said the closest challenger, Mustapha Lamido of PDP came second with 618,449 votes; while the candidate of the NNPP, Aminu Ibrahim, came third with 37,156 votes.

The returning officer for the governorship election in Jigawa, Zaiyanu Umar, announced that Namadi scored 618,449 of the total votes cast to beat Mr Lamido who polled 368,726 votes.

Also, the governorship candidate of APC in Sokoto, Ahmed Aliyu, was declared winner of the 2023 elections having defeated Sa'idu Umar Ubandoma of the PDP.

Prof. Armiya'u Hamisu, the returning officer, said the APC candidate polled 453,661 votes; while the PDP candidate got 404,632 votes.

Alia, Zulum, Mohammed, Bago in early lead

The results from 11 out of 23 local government areas for the governorship election in Benue State as announced by INEC showed that the candidate of the APC, Reverend Fr. Hyacinth Alia, was coasting to victory.

Fr. Alia was leading in 13 out of the 17 local government areas' results so far declared; while his closest rival, PDP's Titus Uba, won in only four out of the 23 LGAs of the state.

The returning officer, Prof. Farouk Musa, who is the Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology, Minna, adjourned collation to 10am today.

In Borno State, the incumbent governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum of the APC, was leading in the results collated from 22 LGAs as of press time.

Zulum scored 389,213 while his rival, Mohammed Jajari of the PDP, got 40,767. Results from five LGAs are being awaited ahead of the final declaration.

Also, the candidate of the PDP and governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed was leading in 11 out of the 20 local government areas of the state; while the candidate of the APC, Air Martial Sadique Baba, won in three LGAs in the results so far announced.

In Niger State, the governorship candidate of the APC, Umar Mohammed Bago, was leading in 13 out of 17 LGAs announced by INEC as of press time.

The local governments so far won by Bago include Gurara, Tafa, Paikoro, Bosso, Suleja, Katcha, Bida, Chanchaga, Rafi, Magama, Agaie, Kontagora and Lapai.

The candidate of the PDP, Isah Liman Kantigi was leading in four local government areas - Munya, Lavun, Gbako and Edati.

INEC declares Kebbi gov'ship election inconclusive

INEC has declared the Kebbi State governorship election inconclusive following alleged massive cancellation and over voting in 20 out of the 21 local government areas of the state.

The collation and presiding officer for the governorship election, Prof. Yusuf Sa'idu of Usmanu Danfodio University Sokoto, while pronouncing the election inconclusive, said the total registered voters for the election was 203,204 out of which APC polled 388,258 and PDP 342,980 leaving a difference of 45,278.

He said the total valid votes in the election was 792,234, rejected votes 182, and total votes cast 760,438.

He said, "While the collation was on, we took records of where cancellations were made in 20 out of the 21 local government areas of the state totalling 91,829

"By the power invested in me as the collation and presiding officer for the general and gubernatorial election, I, Professor Yusuf Sa'idu of Usmanu Danfodio University Sokoto hereby declare the governorship election in Kebbi State inconclusive."

Earlier, the PDP representative at the collation centre, Alhaji Sani Dododo, had refused to sign the results as requested by INEC, insisting that INEC should announce the total figure of overvoting and cancellations made in the 20 affected local government areas of the state.

Makinde wins in Oyo

Governor Seyi Makinde was yesterday declared the winner of the Saturday governorship election in Oyo State for a second term in office.

Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defeated Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Adebayo Adelabu of Accord Party.

He is the second governor to have been so reelected in the history of the state after the late Governor Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi of the APC who was re-elected in 2015.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Adebayo Simeon Bamire, said Makinde polled 563,756 votes to beat his closest rival, Folarin, who got 256,685 votes.

Sanwo-Olu gets second term in Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the APC polled 762,134 votes to defeat Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party, who polled 312,329 and PDP's Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, who came a distant third with 62,449 votes.

Sanwo-Olu won 19 out of the 20 local government areas of the state while the LP candidate won in Amuwo-Odofin LGA.

The LGAs won by the governor are Agege, Apapa, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Alimosho, Ikorodu, Somolu, Kosofe, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Mushin, Surulere, Ikeja, Ojo, Badagry and Oshodi-Isolo.

He also won in Eti-Osa where election was held in 10 polling units yesterday.

The results showed that the LP lost all the local governments it won during the presidential election.

Oladiji, who was flanked by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Olusegun Agbaje, and representatives of all security agencies, said Sanwo-Olu, "Having satisfied the requirements of the law by scoring 25 per cent in two-thirds of the state and also scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and he is returned elected."

Abiodun re-elected Ogun gov, PDP kicks

Also in Ogun State, INEC declared the incumbent Governor Dapo Abiodun of the APC winner of Saturday's governorship.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, made the announcement at the state collation centre in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Abiodun won in 12 local government areas; while his closest rival, Ladi Adebutu, of the PDP won in eight LGAs.

Abiodun polled a total of 276,298 votes as against Adebutu's 262,383; while the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye, garnered 94,754 votes.

Shortly before the declaration, the PDP had called for a re-run election in polling units where elections were cancelled.

It submitted a petition to INEC through its state collation agent, Sunkanmi Olajide.

It accused the APC of using thugs to disrupt elections in some polling units in the state, claiming that the total number of cancelled votes was higher than the lead margin.

The party said, "We are aware that the principle of margin of lead as established by the commission in Section 24(3) is in effect, affected by the inability of the population greater than the reflected lead between the assumed winner of the election and the runner-up. Therefore, a re-run is appropriate to address this injustice.

"We, therefore, implore the commission to evoke this principle and declare this election inconclusive."

But reacting to the demand of the PDP, the returning officer said the claim of the party was at variance with the record of results collated.

PDP retains Akwa Ibom

The PDP governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, has won with 354,348 votes clearing 29 out of the 31 local government areas of the state; while the Young Progressives Party (YPP) won in Ibiono Ibom and Ikono LGAs.

The YPP came second with 136,262 votes, APC third with 129,602 votes, while NNPP and Labour Party came fourth and fifth with 12,509 and 4,746 votes respectively.

Announcing the results in Uyo, the state Collation Officer for the 2023 governorship election, Prof. Emmanuel Adigio, who is the Vice Chancellor, Nigeria Maritime University, declared the PDP candidate as the winner.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, agents of the APC and YPP expressed displeasure at the result. And while the APC agent signed in protest, the YPP agent refused to sign the election results, citing violence and disruption of election in some polling units which ought to have been cancelled.

INEC suspends collation as APC leads in Ebonyi

The INEC yesterday suspended the collation of governorship results in Ebonyi State after announcing the results of 12 out of 13 LGAs of the state.

The commission assigned the administrative secretary, Mr Charles Ezema, to head the review committee that would review the result from Ishielu LGA which is the only outstanding and submit it before noon today.

The collation officer assigned to Ishielu had on several attempts on Sunday submitted a result which was rejected because it failed to tally with the total number of votes cast.

The governorship candidate of the ruling APC, Francis Nwifuru, won in all the 12 local government areas so far declared.

Nwifuru, who is currently the speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, scored 188,649 votes followed by the candidate of PDP, Ifeanyichukwuma Odii, who secured 74,979 votes.

Prof. Bernard Odo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) came third while Labour Party (LP) which had no governorship candidate due to multiple litigations was in fourth position.

PDP leads in 17 Rivers LGAs

The governorship candidate of the PDP in Rivers State, Sim Fubara, won in 17 LGAs declared as of press time.

Fubara, the candidate backed by Governor Nyesom Wike, based on the results released by the state collation officer, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, cleared Tai, Eleme, Opobo Nkoro, Gokana, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Ogu bolo, Ikwerre, Oyigbo, Etche, Khana, Ahoada West, Abua Odua, Okrika, Andoni, Bonny, Emouha and Omuma LGAs.

The LGAs whose results are yet to be collated are Obio Akpor, Port Harcourt, Ahoada East, Akuku Toru, Asari Toru and Degema.

Elections were not held in Asari Toru and Akuku Toru LGAs on Saturday because of late arrival of materials.

Rim-Rukeh said collation of the results of the remaining six local government areas would be done today.

LP leads in 10 LGAs in Abia

The Labour Party's (LP) candidate, Dr Alex Otti, was in a clear lead yesterday. The Returning Officer, Prof. Nnenna Oti, announced the results from 10 LGAs at the state INEC Collation Centre in Umuahia before adjourning collation to Monday.

Of the 10 LGAs, LP polled 65,968 votes, while its closest rival, PDP, polled 53,042 votes.

The LGAs are Ukwa East, Ukwa West, Bende, Isialangwa North, Isialangwa South, Arochukwu, Ugwunagbo, Isuikwuato, Ikwuano and Umunneochi.

The returning officer said all the results would be reviewed and determined against the backdrop of alleged infractions, including the outbreak of violence, snatching of ballot boxes and papers, and manhandling of INEC officials in some LGAs.

There were allegations and counter-allegations of infractions, especially by the agents of LP and PDP, Messrs Acho Obioma and Charles Egeonu, respectively.