Nigeria: Kaduna 2023 - APC Leads PDP With 12,000 Votes After Official Announcement of 22 Lgas Results

The PDP has rejected the result of Lere Local Government Area, saying the figures did not tally with the result uploaded on the iRev Portal.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) was leading the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the governorship election of Kaduna State after results from 22 local governments were announced on Monday.

The results announced at the INEC office in Kaduna showed the candidate of the APC, Uba Sani, leading with about 12,000 votes.

The collation was later suspended until 6 p.m. as officials awaited the result from Kudan, the last local government area/

Kaduna State has 23 local government areas. Mr Sani is the candidate for the APC and Isah Ashiru is the PDP candidate.

See results below

1 - Kaura LGA

APC: 7,748

LP: 12,950

NNPP: 618

PDP: 15,108

2 - Giwa LGA

APC: 30,773

LP: 221

NNPP: 547

PDP: 28,869

3 - Sanga LGA

APC: 12,338

LP: 2,135

NNPP: 457

PDP: 13,119

4 - Kajuru LGA

APC: 8,271

LP: 1,773

NNPP:982

PDP: 23,125

5 - Jaba LGA

APC:7,564

LP: 2,871

NNPP: 174

PDP: 14,616

6 - Makarfi LGA

APC: 25,670

LP: 278

NNPP: 532

PDP: 26,128

7 - IKARA LGA

APC - 29066

PDP - 28,612

LP - 692

NNPP - 550

8 - Jema'a LGA

APC 19,920

PDP 28,963

LP 6,017

NNPP 54

9 - Zangon Kataf

APC 11448

PDP 33185

LP 7377

NNPP 534

10 - Kauru

APC 26,915

PDP 26,342

LP 3,461

NNPP 455

11 - SOBA LGA

APC 27,235

PDP 30,874

Lp 457

NNPP 335

12 - SABON GARI LGA

APC 44,406

PDP 33,553

LP 972

NNPP 2706

13 - KUBAU LGA

APC 39,855

PDP 26,627

LP 604

NNPP 102

14 - ZARIA LGA

APC 78659

PDP 47091

LP 672

NNPP 2567

15 - Kaduna South LGA

APC 69170

PDP 42604

LP 2292

NNPP 1048

16 - Kaduna North LGA

APC 65,782

PDP 33120

LP 1042

NNPP 4307

17 - Chikun LGA

APC 19979

PDP 89946

LP 4770

NNPP 377

18 - IGABI LGA

APC 74,974

PDP 40,681

LP 1178

NNPP 1117

19 - Kagarko LGA

APC 18830

PDP 19991

LP 1530

NNPP 221

20 - KACHIA LGA

APC: 23,849

LP: 1,726

NNPP: 470

PDP: 27,491

21 - LERE LGA

APC: 45,823

LP: 4,321

NNPP:

PDP: 46,365

22 - B/GWARI LGA

APC: 20,627

LP: 37

NNPP: 726

PDP: 19,954

Collated Result Total

APC....708,906

PDP...695,924