Nigeria: Borno's Governor Zulum Declared Winner, Polls 545,543 Votes

INEC has declared Governor Babagana Zulum as the winner of Borno State's governorship election.

Mr Zulum, who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the election, polled 545, 543 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mohammed Jajari of the PDP, who polled 82, 147 votes.

The INEC returning officer for the election, Jude Rabo, made the declaration in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Mr Zulum polled the majority votes in all the 27 local government areas of the state to emerge as the winner of the contest that earned him a second term of four years.

A total of 650, 533 persons were accredited across the state out of which 633, 646 were declared as the total valid votes.

Mr Zulum earned his second term with a lower voter endorsement rate from the electorate despite his widely hailed achievements in the last three years and nine months. He had in 2019 polled 1,175, 440 votes as against the 545,543 votes he scored in the 2023 election.

Below is the breakdown of the votes by local government areas

1.Kaga LGA

Total Registered: 53, 456

Accredited: 10, 798

APC - 9, 523

PDP - 1091

Total rejected: 252

Total Cast: 10,978

2. Magumeri LGA

Total registered 61,864

Total Accredited 11,212

VAPC - 10428

PDP - 151

SDP - 435

Total valid: 11,092

Total rejected: 120

Total votes cast:: 11,212

3.Mafa LGA

Total registered 73,295

Total accredited 23,779

APC - 23,615

PDP - 083

Total valid 23,715

Total rejected 56

Total Cast 23, 771

4. Dikwa LGA

Total Registered: 59,010

Accredited: 18,835

Valid: 18,338

rejected: 457

Cast: 18, 795

APC - 17, 294

PDP - 765

5. Jere LGA

Registered: 213, 938

Accredited: 50,213

Valid: 48,967

Rejected: 1057

Cast: 50, 024

PC - 45,247

PDP - 2,785

6. Nganzai LGA

Registered: 40, 199

Accredited:8, 210

Valid: 8, 172

Rejected: 46

Cast: 8, 218

APC - 8, 078

PDP -150

7.Guzamala LGA

Registered: 40, 386

Accredited:18, 683

Valid: 18, 567

Rejected: 116

Total vote cast: 18, 683

APC - 18, 341

PDP -200

8. Konduga LGA

Total Registered 98961

Total Accredited 22793

APC 21, 272

PDP 557

Valid 22,139

Total Rejected 526

Total Votes cast 22,/701

9. Gubio LGA

Registered: 45, 973

Accredited:38, 232

Valid: 37, 945

Rejected: 275

Cast: 38, 220

APC - 37,260

PDP -485

10. Kwaya- Kusar

Registered: 55, 303

Accredited:19, 063

Valid: 18, 077

Rejected: 986

Total Cast: 19, 063

APC - 11, 497

PDP -6, 090

11.Mobbar LGA

Registered: 47, 079

Accredited:9, 553

Valid: 9, 327

Rejected: 226

Total Cast: 9553

APC - 8,882

PDP -250

12. Chibok LGA

Registered: 55, 498

Accredited: 14, 043

Valid: 13, 739

Rejected: 302

Total Cast:14 ,041

APC - 8, 134

PDP -5451

13. Damboa LGA

Total Valid 27820

APC - 21,837

PDP - 4,525

Total Valid Votes - 26,744

Total Rejected Votee 1,076

Total Cast - 27,820

14 Bayo LGA

Total Reg. voter 53,469

Total Accredited 18, 177

APC 16,157

PDP 1,370

Total Valid Votes 17, 884

Total Registered Votes 288

Total Votes Cast - 18, 172

15. Ngala LGA

Total registered voters, 70,558

Accredited 17,972

Total cast 17,972

APC 17, 602

PDP 115

16. ABADAM LGA

Total Registered 47,056

Accredited 6634

Total Votes 6630

APC 6193

PDP 252

17. Kala Balge LGA

Total reg voters 45,528

Accredited - 10,567

Total cast 10,559

APC 9,805

PDP 517

18. Shani LGA

TRV 69474

ACC 24882

AA 12

ADC 38

ADP 71

APC 18,018

APM 35

APP 8

BP 05

LP 67

NRM 29

PDP 5858

PRP 06

SDP 07

TVV 24,153

RV 723

TVC 24,876

19.MMC

APC 80,942

PDP 7,365

LP 41

20 Gwoza LGA

APC 22,801

PDP 2449

LP 67

21. Monguno LGA

APC 17,189

PDP 280

LP 0

22. Bama LGA

APC 30,047

PDP 1682

LP 11

23. Ngala LGA

APC 17,602

LP 1

PDP 115

24. Askira Uba

APC 18,667

PDP 1179

LP 66

25. Marte LGA

Accredited Voters 12217

AA 01

ADC 03

ADP 08

APC 12,081

APM 03

APP 01

BP 01

LP 00

NRM 00

PDP 57

PRP 00

SDP 01

TVV 12,156

RV 60

TVC 12,216

Total Reg voters 133544

Accr. Voters 42,382

AA 12

ADC 107

ADP 135

APC 25,034

APM 59

APP 14

BP 06

LP 121

NRM 62

PDP 15,601

PDP 21

SDP 48

TVV 41,221

RV 1161

TVC 42,382

Over voting in 4 units 912 votes