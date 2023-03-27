Liberia/South Africa: It's Do or Die for Bafana Bafana When They Face Liberia in Monrovia

26 March 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

It won't be easy to trump the Lone Stars on home soil -- especially considering that Bafana Bafana failed to do so on their own turf.

Bafana Bafana were held to a shock 2-2 draw by Liberia last Friday. With the reverse fixture on Tuesday, and victory non-negotiable if they are to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations, the team has to quickly dust itself off.

With South Africa leading by two unanswered goals and with 30 minutes of the match to see out, it seemed assured that Hugo Broos and his men would take a giant step towards qualifying for next January's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) showpiece in Ivory Coast.

The thread quickly unravelled though, akin to a poorly knitted sweater. Bafana Bafana's poor game management left them exposed and embarrassed in front of decent home support at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

The Liberians scored twice in the last 22 minutes (including a last-gasp equaliser) to cancel out a first-half brace by Burnley striker Lyle Foster.

This sequence of events and how his team had yielded to the Liberian fightback, in spite of enjoying home advantage, was too much for Bafana's Belgian boss Broos. He stormed off the pitch before the final whistle.

The 70-year-old then shirked his media duties, before upset journalists demanded that he come and address them, instead of...

