Africa: Gabon Edge Out Cameroon to Draw First Blood in TotalEnergies Afcon U23 Race

26 March 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Gabon drew first blood against Cameroon, beating the Indomitable Cubs 1-0 in the first leg of the qualifiers for the 2023 TotalEnergies Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations, in the final round of qualification matches.

In Franceville, Gabon ensured they took a result that gives them a bit of edge heading to Yaounde for the return fixture. Jeremy Oboni hit the lone goal of the match after 13 minutes, a lead that they jealously guarded till the final whistle.

Cameroon had put up an effort to try and get their hands back on the match in the second half, but they couldn't hit the target despite numerous chances that came their way.

Their efforts were further drained when skipper Blondon Meyapia was sent off and they had to finish the match with 10 men. Meyapia will thus miss the return fixture in Yaounde.

