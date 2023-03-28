Kenya: One Person Shot Dead in Kisumu During Azimio Protests

Kisumu — At least one person has been shot dead during a violent clash between police and protesters.

Our Correspondent in Kisumu said the man was shot dead near Patels Flat in Kondele where youths were pelting police with stones before they opened fire.

The clash started when police attempted to block youths from marching to the main town from the bus stage.

A morgue attendant said, “police just dumped the body here without recording anything, but it has a gunshot, hopefully, they will return.”

The shooting escalated the demonstrations as youths turned against the police in violent running battles along Jomo Kenyatta Highway, Aga Khan hospital and Nyalenda.

In Nyalenda slum, a police officer was hit by a stone and rushed to the hospital while bleeding.

The demonstrators were trying to gain access to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Kisumu office within the Milimani estate.

During similar protests last week, a vehicle was burnt and three others were extensively damaged.