Kenya: Odinga's Spectre Gas Plant Invaded By Goons Hours After Similar Attack at Kenyatta Farm

Nairobi — A group of goons stormed Raila Odinga's gas plant- East Africa Spectre Limited in Nairobi hours after a similar invasion at the Kenyatta family land in Northlands.

In both invasions, there was no police presence or intervention.

The invasion occurred as Odinga led demonstrations in Kawangware where he vowed to continue pushing for the reduction of the high cost of living.

"We are not going to relent until the cost of living is brought down and the server is opened," Odinga said.

Humphrey Waswa, the Security and Safety Manager at Spectre said that the goons specifically targeted the Managing Director's office which was pelted with stones.

"They were being assisted by four unmarked vehicles which were mainly land cruisers. We suspect that the target was on our Managing Director because her office is the one which has been damaged so much," said Waswa.

He, however, said that no one was injured.

At former President Uhuru Kenyatta's land along the Eastern By-Pass, hundreds of goons armed with power saws and machetes invaded the farm and cut several trees and set others on fire.

Police did not equally intervene.

It appeared a well-orchestrated raid as the majority of the youth were seen armed with power saws and actively engaged in cutting trees.

Others were loading the trees in pickup trucks with others seen subdividing the land.

The highly charged youth are also seen walking away with sheep from the farm known as Northlands which hosts the Brookside Dairy farm that is owned by the Kenyatta family.

In pictures circulating on social media, the youth are loading the sheep in vehicles awaiting on the busy highway