Kenya: Armed Goons Invade Kenyatta's Northlands Property

Nairobi — An expansive land belonging to the Kenyatta familly along the Eastern By-Pass was invaded by unknown people who cut down trees and took away animals.

In pictures circulating on social media platforms, the rowdy youth numbering about 300 cut the trees using power saws and set the property on fire.

It appeared a well-orchestrated raid as the majority of the youth were seen armed with power saws and actively engaged in cutting trees.

Police did not intervene.

Others were loading the trees in pickup trucks with their motive.

The highly charged youth are also seen walking away with sheep from the farm known as Northlands which hosts the Brookside Dairy farm that is owned by the Kenyatta family.

In pictures circulating on social media, the youth are loading the sheep in vehicles awaiting on the busy highway